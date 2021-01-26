Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 109,359 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $29,096,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.6% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after buying an additional 120,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,045. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.