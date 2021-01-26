CIBC Raises Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to $12.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cineplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of Cineplex stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.