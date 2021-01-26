CIBC Increases Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$3.00

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) had its price target lifted by CIBC to C$3.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

TSE:DIV opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$302.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -442.33%.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$212,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,880 shares in the company, valued at C$241,651.20.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

