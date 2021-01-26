Chicago Capital LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $8,948,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,532,591,504.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.57. The company had a trading volume of 380,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. The company has a market capitalization of $328.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.31.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

