Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 712 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.78.

BABA opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

