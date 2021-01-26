Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWW. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $33.99.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,782,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.