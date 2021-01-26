Chicago Capital LLC Increases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $9,264,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $252.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $271.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.20 and a 200 day moving average of $215.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.36.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

