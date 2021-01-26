Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $880.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $834.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

