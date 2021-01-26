Chicago Capital LLC Buys 1,912 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 54,501 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of MKC opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

