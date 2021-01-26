Chicago Capital LLC Buys 10,730 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

