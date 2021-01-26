Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $80.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNG. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.73.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $64.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.