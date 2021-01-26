Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Down 5.2%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.43. 1,531,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,132,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
CKPT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $232.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
