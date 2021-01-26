Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Down 5.2%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.43. 1,531,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,132,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

CKPT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $232.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

