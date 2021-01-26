Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases 438 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 4.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,906. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.91. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

