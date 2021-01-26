Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a positive rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $794.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth $114,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

