Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

CPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CPF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

