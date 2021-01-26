Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09.

