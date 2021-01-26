Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,730,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 215,383 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 279,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 153,814 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 631.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 129,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 111,661 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

