Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24,892.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $169.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.85.

