Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 998.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 609,351 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 287,849 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

