CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.86. CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 100,824 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$52.30 million and a PE ratio of -42.50.

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) Company Profile (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, slipline and annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

