Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003125 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $30.83 million and $117,200.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00857244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.03 or 0.04356287 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017538 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 30,652,412 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

