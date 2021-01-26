Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.22-0.28 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.22-$0.28 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

