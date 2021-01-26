Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

FUN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.41. 525,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

