CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.49

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.64. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 168,412 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CECE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $267.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,594.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth $2,522,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 216,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

