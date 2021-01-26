CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 31,929,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 14,546,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $560.98 million, a P/E ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 3.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

