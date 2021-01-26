Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

NYSE:CAT opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

