Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading Down 5.9%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.38. 180,846,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 277,044,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $914,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.