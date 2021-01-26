Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Trading 13.6% Higher

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) shares rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 2,550,370 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 946,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $282.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $35,769.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,884.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 638,839 shares of company stock worth $741,922. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.