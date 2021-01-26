Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,978 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,337,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $310,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

