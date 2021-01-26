Carry Achieves Market Cap of $12.83 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $243,073.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00082818 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,523,512,238 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

