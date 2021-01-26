Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Reduced by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

