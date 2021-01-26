Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.71) and the lowest is ($2.20). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 409.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($7.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.66) to ($7.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. 43,829,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,758,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.