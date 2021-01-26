Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

NYSE CCL opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after buying an additional 1,942,140 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,673,724 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,632 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

