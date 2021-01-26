Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.
NYSE CCL opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after buying an additional 1,942,140 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,673,724 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,632 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
