Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $153.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.20.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $5,265,691.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

