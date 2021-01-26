Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Carlisle Companies reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.