Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.26 and last traded at $38.81. 6,758,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 1,421,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATM. Gabelli lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardtronics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cardtronics by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

