Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.26 and last traded at $38.81. 6,758,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 1,421,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATM. Gabelli lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardtronics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cardtronics by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000.
Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
