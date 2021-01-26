Capreit (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$1.17. The firm had revenue of C$221.42 million during the quarter.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.