Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFFN opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFFN. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

