Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.0% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,145. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

