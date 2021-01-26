Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $174.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,297,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

