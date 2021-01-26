Capital Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.23 on Monday, reaching $518.83. 1,509,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.75 and a 200-day moving average of $448.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

