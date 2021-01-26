Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 770 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

