Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 425.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

