Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $797,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $12.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $722.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $721.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.