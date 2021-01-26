Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 334.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 839,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78.

