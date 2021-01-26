Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 87.2% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at $347,000.

FNOV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.53. 8,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,245. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37.

