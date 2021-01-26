Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

