Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

QYLD opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

