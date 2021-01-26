Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $217.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

