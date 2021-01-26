Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.96. 7,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,915. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

